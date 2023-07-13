Missing Malaysian hikers reported safe in Indian state hit by torrential rain

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hikers previously reported to be missing in the flood-hit northern region of India are confirmed to be safe.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jul 12), the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi was informed that the hikers are safe in Manali, a town in Himachal Pradesh.

The ministry clarified that only ten Malaysians are involved while the other two members of the group are Chinese and British nationals. An earlier report stated that all 12 missing hikers were Malaysians.

The ministry was able to contact one of the Malaysian hikers through the High Commission.

“Following this development, the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi will endeavour to bring the group out to New Delhi on Thursday, Jul 13, 2023.

“If the evacuation plan goes smoothly, the group is expected to take a flight back to Malaysia on the same day,” according to the statement.

“The ministry would like to express its gratitude for the cooperation and immediate assistance provided by the Indian government authorities in an effort to locate all the Malaysians.”

In a statement earlier on Wednesday, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the High Commission was informed that the group in question was participating in an adventure expedition in Hampta Pass in Himachal Pradesh.