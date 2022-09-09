120km route to be built linking Malaysia and Indonesia
The link by tunnel or bridge would connect Melaka in Malaysia with Dumai on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
MELAKA: A new route to link Malaysia and Indonesia covering a distance of about 120km will be developed with the cooperation of the private sector, Bernama reported on Thursday (Sep 8).
The route would connect Telok Gong in Masjid Tanah, Melaka, with Dumai in Sumatra.
Melaka Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh said the proposed development, which would involve the construction of a tunnel or bridge, would take 20 years to complete.
When completed, the link would have a major impact on the economic development of both countries, he added.
“The proposal on the project has been submitted by the private sector and both countries have in principle agreed to a detailed study on the matter,” he said.
“On the part of the state government, we have brought all government agencies to visit the area where the proposed new route will be built yesterday," he told reporters after an interview on a Melakan radio station.
Ab Rauf said the project, to be built using the “One Belt, One Road” concept, would be a new icon for both Malaysia and Indonesia.
The project would also involve the construction of other infrastructure, including traffic dispersal areas and an immigration, customs, quarantine and security complex, he added.
Apart from that, a new industrial area would be developed in stages in Masjid Tanah in an area covering about 2,023 ha, Ab Raud said.
Development of the area would be carried out by the Melaka Corporation and is expected to also contribute to the opening of a new town in Masjid Tanah, he added.