120km route to be built linking Malaysia and Indonesia

MELAKA: A new route to link Malaysia and Indonesia covering a distance of about 120km will be developed with the cooperation of the private sector, Bernama reported on Thursday (Sep 8).

The route would connect Telok Gong in Masjid Tanah, Melaka, with Dumai in Sumatra.

Melaka Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh said the proposed development, which would involve the construction of a tunnel or bridge, would take 20 years to complete.

When completed, the link would have a major impact on the economic development of both countries, he added.

“The proposal on the project has been submitted by the private sector and both countries have in principle agreed to a detailed study on the matter,” he said.

“On the part of the state government, we have brought all government agencies to visit the area where the proposed new route will be built yesterday," he told reporters after an interview on a Melakan radio station.