With MOU allowing the return of Indonesian domestic workers, Malaysian employers hope fees are kept reasonable

KUALA LUMPUR: It has been a stressful period for Tasha Prasheela Chandran, 36, as her family enquired high and low on hiring a foreign domestic helper for her mother-in-law.

“I have not personally hired a domestic helper, but my mother-in-law has hired one to help her over the past 10 years,” Mdm Tasha Prasheela, a lawyer, said.

Her mother-in-law’s last domestic worker, an Indonesian lady, had left in November 2021.

“Since then, we have tried to find a replacement, as my mother-in-law is 75 years old and living alone. She needs help with cooking, cleaning and the general maintenance of her house,” she told CNA.

Mdm Tasha Prasheela and her mother-in-law are not alone, as many Malaysian families rely on domestic workers to help with household duties, from taking care of the children while both parents are at work to helping less mobile older relatives.

On Apr 1, the Malaysian and Indonesian governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic helpers in Malaysia.

The MOU was signed by Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister M Saravanan and Indonesia’s Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, and the signing was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The new MOU marks a change for the domestic helper labour market in Malaysia, where a freeze on foreign workers intake was enforced since June 2020.

Only the construction, plantation and agriculture sectors were allowed to hire foreign workers.

The new MOU promises improved and more comprehensive protections for Indonesian domestic helpers, but also appears to increase the costs of hiring one.

While the costs might be a concern for potential employers, recruitment agencies that CNA spoke to voiced their support for the new agreement, stating that it would allow them to restart business.