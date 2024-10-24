Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand become partner countries of BRICS

SINGAPORE: Four Southeast Asian countries – Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand – have become partner countries of BRICS, a group of emerging economies that is seen as a counterweight to the West.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday (Oct 24), the @BRICSInfo account said 13 nations have been added to the alliance as partner countries. The other nine nations are Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

They are not full members of the group, which was established in 2006 and initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined in 2010, while Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became BRICS members this year.

The member economies represent over US$28.5 trillion or about 28 per cent of the global economy. The annual BRICS summit is being held in Kazan, Russia from Oct 22 to 24.

Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia can now enjoy better trade opportunities as the bloc has a combined population of 3.2 billion.

Malaysia is also committed to pursuing the agenda of the Global South in boosting collaboration, especially during Malaysia’s term as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, he said in a written parliamentary reply on Thursday (Oct 24).

“Malaysia’s desire to join BRICS represents its effort to uphold policies and identity as an independent and neutral country, striking a balance with great powers and opening up new business and investment opportunities,” he said, as quoted by media outlet Malay Mail.

Malaysia’s Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli is scheduled to deliver the country’s national statement at the summit on Thursday (Oct 24).

“Through active involvement in the summit, Malaysia could strengthen its commitment to deepen relations with the BRICS countries and face the complex global economic landscape with full resilience,” he said in an Instagram post on Oct 22.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had confirmed on Jul 28 that Malaysia had applied to join BRICS.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Sugiono is expected to call for peace and solidarity among developing countries at the summit.

"In BRICS Plus, Indonesia will convey the pivotal message of peace and the importance of developing countries and the Global South to unite, enhance solidarity, and play their important role in creating a more inclusive, just, and equal world order," said the Indonesian foreign ministry in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 22).