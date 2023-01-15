Inflation expected to dampen spending in Malaysia ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: With the Chinese New Year just a few days away, festive songs can be heard playing loudly in the vicinity of Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur.

In preparation for the year of the rabbit, customers at the iDecor Home shop in Petaling Street were picking out lanterns, plastic flowers, Chinese calligraphy stickers and rabbit-themed decorations among other things.

One of its staff members who declined to be named told CNA that the price of most decorations have increased by between 10 and 20 per cent in the past year.

“People will still buy the decorations but maybe not as much as before. Our customers understand why the prices are higher. It is not something that is only faced in Malaysia,” she said.

While sales are picking up ahead of the festive season, businesses are cognisant that inflation and higher costs will make consumers more careful about their spending this year.

“If they decorated their whole house including every room last time, now they would concentrate only on certain parts of the house such as the living room,” added the iDecor staff.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the country’s consumer price index rose 4 per cent in November 2022 as compared to the same month of 2021.

Food inflation increased by 7.3 per cent and remained the main contributor to the rise in overall inflation for November, according to a DOSM report released on Dec 23 last year.