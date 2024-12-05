Malaysia inquiry proposes criminal probe against ex-PM Mahathir over Pedra Branca

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian royal commission of inquiry has proposed a criminal probe against former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad over a decision to drop claims over two islets in the Singapore Strait, a report presented in parliament showed on Thursday (Dec 5).

Current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had previously called for a review of a 2018 government decision, made when Mahathir was in office, that saw Malaysia drop its application challenging a 2008 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Singapore had sovereignty over the Pedra Branca islet.

In 2017, Malaysia had sought to have the ruling overturned, and requested clarification from the ICJ on the status of another islet, South Ledge, according to the declassified RCI report.

Both applications were withdrawn a year later, when Mahathir was serving his second term as prime minister.

The report, which was redacted in parts, recommended that 99-year-old Mahathir be investigated for cheating and wrongful losses over the dropped claims, citing his responsibilities as prime minister to protect and defend Malaysia's interests and sovereignty.

Mahathir's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the penal code, the offences carry prison terms of up to seven years, a fine, or both, if convicted.

The report, which was sighted by Reuters, also recommended that Mahathir face civil action over the case.