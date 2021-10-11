'Even if it's for just one day': Some Malaysians return home to meet family on first day of interstate travel

KUALA LUMPUR: Yasmin Affandi, a sales advisor based in Kuala Lumpur, has not been back to her hometown Muar, Johor, for nearly two years.

When the Malaysian government announced that interstate travel would be allowed from Monday (Oct 11) following months of travel restrictions across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, she immediately made plans to head home.

Yasmin could only afford to spend one night with her family as she had to return to KL for work the following day. However, even with such a tight time frame, she bought a bus return ticket for the 180km journey and began her trip on Monday morning.

“I haven't gone back to my hometown in nearly two years. It just so happened that today is my day off, so I decided to just head home, even if it's for just one day,” said Yasmin when met at the Southern Integrated Terminal in Bandar Tasik Selatan in Kuala Lumpur.

“Then I'll take the early morning bus back to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow. It feels really happy to be able to finally go back and see my family,” added the 26-year-old.