Malaysia to resume interstate travel on Monday after crossing 90% vaccination mark for adults: PM Ismail Sabri
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will allow interstate travel from Monday (Oct 11) after more than 90 per cent of adults across the country were fully vaccinated, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri.
Speaking during a televised press conference on Sunday afternoon, Mr Ismail Sabri said: "With thanks to God, according to the Ministry of Health, the vaccination rate for the adult population under the COVID-19 National Immunisation Plan (PICK) has reached 90 per cent."
"Accordingly, the government has agreed to allow Malaysians ... who have been fully vaccinated to travel interstate without having to apply for police permission from tomorrow, Monday, Oct 11," he added.
The ban on interstate travel was imposed in early January amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. The ban has remained in place for much of the year as the country dealt with rising case numbers.
Last week, the prime minister said during an interview with local reporters that interstate travel would resume when 90 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia were fully vaccinated.
He added that this was key to reviving the ailing domestic tourism sector, as well as allowing Malaysians who were separated to reunite with their families in their hometowns.
In September, the government launched a travel bubble for Langkawi, an island tourism spot, as a pilot project to reopen domestic travel.
Other destinations such as Melaka, Tioman Islands and Genting Highlands were suggested as the next spots to reopen via travel bubbles.
However, the reopening of these places was put on hold until the 90 per cent adult vaccination rate was achieved.
COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have been on a downward trend, with daily numbers logging below 10,000 since Oct 3.
In total, there have been about 2.3 million COVID-19 cases and more than 27,000 deaths in Malaysia since the start of the pandemic.
