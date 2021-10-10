Malaysia to resume interstate travel on Monday after crossing 90% vaccination mark for adults: PM Ismail Sabri

The ban on interstate travel was imposed in early January amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. The ban has remained in place for much of the year as the country dealt with rising case numbers.

Last week, the prime minister said during an interview with local reporters that interstate travel would resume when 90 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia were fully vaccinated.

He added that this was key to reviving the ailing domestic tourism sector, as well as allowing Malaysians who were separated to reunite with their families in their hometowns.

In September, the government launched a travel bubble for Langkawi, an island tourism spot, as a pilot project to reopen domestic travel.

Other destinations such as Melaka, Tioman Islands and Genting Highlands were suggested as the next spots to reopen via travel bubbles.

However, the reopening of these places was put on hold until the 90 per cent adult vaccination rate was achieved.