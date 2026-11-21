WHY MALAYSIA HAS PULLED AHEAD

Nghia Trung Nguyen, of Ernst & Young’s capital markets division, told CNA that Malaysia has maintained a robust listing pipeline - particularly on the ACE Market - underpinned by deep domestic liquidity, referring to how much money is available within a country from large domestic investors and financial institutions to invest in its financial markets.

The Main Market caters to larger, established corporations, while the ACE Market serves as a stepping stone for smaller and mid-sized firms.

“This momentum also reflects the role of the capital market in supporting companies as they pursue their next phase of growth, providing access to capital while broadening their investor base and market profile,” said Nghia.

He said that the technology, construction, healthcare and consumer businesses continue to attract interest, while the ACE Market provides an accessible fundraising platform.

Over the past year, high-profile Main Market debutants have included integrated circuit designer SkyeChip and private hospital operator Sunway Healthcare Holdings, while the ACE Market continued to anchor overall listing volume with high-growth small and mid-sized enterprises.

Of the 38 listings, six were in the main market, and 32 were in the ACE Market.

Economist Sedek Jantan of IPP, a financial planning group in Malaysia, attributed Malaysia's performance to three main factors: the depth of domestic institutional liquidity, an appealing market setup for raising funds, and upbeat stock market conditions driving companies to bring forward their listings.

He said that local institutions such as Malaysia’s pension fund - the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) - and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) - Malaysia's largest state-owned investment fund - provide a substantial pool of domestic savings that can be channelled into the capital market.

“This creates an important foundation for IPO demand, particularly for larger offerings where institutional participation is essential,” he said.

PNB has RM365.3 billion (US$89.2 billion) in assets, while the EPF has total investment assets of RM1.54 trillion, roughly 61 per cent of which is invested in domestic markets, and 39 per cent is invested in international markets.

While local institutional funds helped sustain deal flow in Kuala Lumpur, regional peers faced tougher challenges.

By contrast, Indonesia saw a sharp pullback to just seven listings, raising US$121.3million, down from 23 IPOs worth US$919.6 million a year earlier, while Thailand’s tally fell from eight to three listings, with proceeds more than halving to US$21.3 million from US$57.6 million.

Singapore, meanwhile, logged eight listings, one more than a year earlier, although total funds raised dipped to US$1.28 billion from US$1.54 billion.