PAS MP calls on Malaysian government to 'control' number of concerts by foreign artistes like Blackpink

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition lawmaker from the Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has urged the Malaysian government to “control” the increasing number of concerts and performances held by foreign artistes - such as the Korean girl group Blackpink - in the country.

Citing the example of the girl group’s recent concert in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend, Mr Nurul Amin Hamid told parliament on Tuesday (Mar 7) that the concert was against the values of the country’s Muslim-majority population.

“Can’t the government control the organising of such foreign concerts, which are increasingly being given space in our country?” he asked during the ninth day of the debate session on the Supply Bill at the policy level in parliament.

The Padang Terap Member of Parliament said that such concerts had caused “a bit of unease” among Muslims in the country.

“I would like to raise the concern of the Muslim community in the country about the concerts and performances from foreign artistes that are increasingly being held in the country,” he said in parliament.

“Among them are artistes such as Westlife, OneRepublic, Mamamoo, Jay Chou, and the most recent, the K-pop group Blackpink.”