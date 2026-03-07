Malaysia detains 6 locals aged 16 to 21 in Islamic State-linked extremism probe; warns of more arrests

KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia have arrested six people aged between 16 and 21 over their suspected involvement in Islamic State-linked (IS) extremist activities across several states - and also warned of more arrests.

The arrests of the six locals – including three minors - in the special operation took place between Feb 14 and Feb 15 but was first reported on Friday (Mar 6).

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail told local media that an operation was launched simultaneously in multiple locations across the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah and Terengganu.

The arrests followed intelligence findings uncovered through online radicalisation activities, including the promotion of extremist ideology, recruitment efforts and discussions of potential attacks.

"Three of those detained are below the age of 18," Khalid was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times, adding that the arrests were made under provisions of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Sosma is a law in Malaysia that is used to tackle serious security threats. It permits detention in blocks of 28 days at a time, renewable by court order. Meanwhile, the penalty they face will depend on the offence they are convicted under, if they do face charges.

"At the same time, police ensured that the rights of those below 18 were safeguarded in accordance with the Child Act 2001 as well as international conventions on the rights of children.

"Our personnel also conducted searches at several locations linked to the suspects following their arrests," said Khalid.

During the searches, authorities seized items believed to be linked to extremist activities, including 11 mobile phones, two laptops and an external hard drive.

"Police also seized four IS flags, a shirt bearing an IS logo and three books containing extremist-related material,” he said, referring to the Islamic State.