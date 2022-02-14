Breaching COVID-19 protocols not a reason for senior minister to resign: Malaysia PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday (Feb 14) that the fine issued to senior minister Hishammuddin Hussein for breaching COVID-19 health protocols at an event over the weekend was not for a criminal offence.

Therefore, there is no need for the senior minister to resign from his post, said Mr Ismail Sabri.

The prime minister was responding to reporters after attending an event in Johor, amid calls for Mr Hishammuddin to step down as the chair of Malaysia’s COVID-19 Quartet Ministerial Meeting.

“Breaching of health protocols is not a crime. It has nothing to do with crime. And the health minister has said that compounds will be issued,” said Mr Ismail Sabri.

“Yes, adhering to SOPs (standard operating procedures) is important but it is not (an) offence that when one receives a compound, the person has to resign. If not, many government officials, several civil servants, who have been issued compounds, they too must resign. So that cannot be the case,” he added.