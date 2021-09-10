Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri proposes ASEAN-China travel bubble

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob proposed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China could consider a cross-border travel bubble, adding that it would be “vital for recovery” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recorded video message during the 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) on Friday (Sep 10), he said both sides could explore common initiatives such as travel bubbles and quarantine arrangements.

“By doing this, we will be in a much better position to revive not only the tourism industry, but also our people-to-people connectivity,” Mr Ismail Sabri said.

Mutual recognition of vaccination certification is also a fertile area for collaboration, the prime minister noted.