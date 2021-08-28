First week in office: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri signals policy continuity, truce with opposition

FAMILIAR LOOKING CABINET

The Cabinet line-up unveiled by Mr Ismail Sabri on Friday closely resembles the previous Cabinet under Mr Muhyiddin. Some names were dropped or reshuffled but most were familiar faces.

One notable similarity was the absence of a deputy prime minister. The position had been vacant in the early days of Mr Muhyiddin’s administration, before Mr Ismail Sabri was promoted.

Both Cabinets also have four senior ministers.

Mr Mohamed Azmin Ali from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has been retained as minister of international trade and industry, while Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, a Bersatu senator, returned as education minister.

Mr Fadillah Yusof from Gabungan Parti Sarawak is named senior minister and works minister again. Mr Hishamuddin Hussein from UMNO, the former foreign affairs minister who was later promoted to senior minister, is now holding the defence portfolio.

Senator Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will serve as finance minister again, while former communications and multimedia minister Saifuddin Abdullah has now returned to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, which he helmed during the PH administration.

One move which has garnered approval was switching Mr Khairy Jamaluddin, the former minister of science, technology and innovation, to the health portfolio.

“KJ’s move to health is a bright spot, because he was probably the only minister who was seen as performing quite well, hands-on, and the Health MInistry is seen as the most critical ministry at this juncture,” Dr Oh noted.

“So with him helming the ministry and hopefully, still driving the vaccination effort, we can get out of this pandemic sooner.”

Comparing the two Cabinets, Dr Oh said the current line-up comprises largely the same faces and composition, and even its size is similar to the previous one.

“I think Ismail Sabri does not want to rock the boat, so he largely keeps the same crew, just minor reshuffles in their various functions in terms of ministerial portfolios,” he added.

Dr Oh voiced his doubts on whether the Cabinet could work more effectively on the twin fronts of Malaysia’s pandemic management and economic recovery.

“How do you expect the same group of people to come up with newer, and more effective solutions?” he said.

For Prof Ahmad Martadha, the number of familiar names in the Cabinet meant it would be easier for the government of the day to implement policies which had been paused due to the fall of the previous government.

“It’s important for him to ensure the ministers and deputy ministers can perform their jobs well, and it’s easier, because he’s worked with them before,” the academic said.

Several influential political veterans who are former ministers also made it into the new line-up, such as Mr Noh Omar and Mr Mahdzir Khalid from UMNO. Prof Ahmad Martadha believed they could buttress support for the prime minister.

The absence of a deputy prime minister, he said, was a good move and an expected one to prevent further infighting between potential candidates.

“WIth no deputy prime minister appointee, that helps calm down the government for the moment, and also prevents unhappiness among the ruling coalition’s members,” Prof Ahmad Martadha said.

With less than two years to govern before the next election is due - barring any further turmoil - he said the new prime minister needed stability, continuity and trust to strengthen the government of the day.