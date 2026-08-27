A rare convergence of 3 former Malaysian PMs at court building, all facing separate legal battles

KUALA LUMPUR: Three former Malaysian prime ministers converged at Kuala Lumpur’s court complex on Thursday (Aug 27) in a rare gathering of past national leaders.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Muhyiddin Yassin and Najib Razak turned up at the Jalan Duta complex for separate legal battles.

Ismail Sabri was met by scores of supporters as he walked into the building flanked by his legal team. Two busloads of supporters came from Bera to support the 66-year-old, who is their local MP.

Ismail Sabri, who was prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022, was charged with failure to declare assets, including nearly US$40 million and gold bars, under the country’s anti-graft law.

He was initially scheduled to be charged on Aug 7, but proceedings were postponed to Aug 27 after he was admitted to the National Heart Institute, where he underwent a pacemaker procedure.

Ismail Sabri has been at the centre of corruption and money laundering allegations and was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for multiple rounds of questioning last year. The anti-graft agency completed its probe in June 2025.