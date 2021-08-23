New Cabinet line-up, fresh COVID-19 approach among PM Ismail Sabri’s immediate priorities: Experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been sworn in for just three days but the 61-year-old already has to make key decisions that could have a lasting impact on his tenure.

His swearing-in on Saturday (Aug 21) drew a close to almost a week of political upheaval in Putrajaya.

Mr Ismail Sabri’s predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin resigned last Monday, plunging the country into political turmoil.

Mr Muhyiddin’s administration was criticised by some quarters over its poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) was also dogged by internal dissent, which eventually resulted in the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) withdrawing its support for Mr Muhyiddin and overturning his razor-slim parliamentary majority.

Mr Ismail Sabri’s urgent priority now is to steer Malaysia calmly through turbulent waters.

Among the key decisions he will have to make is his Cabinet line-up and how to strike a balance between the interests of various parties, said experts interviewed by CNA.

All eyes are also on whether he can come up with a fresh and bipartisan approach to tackle COVID-19 as the caseload has shown little sign of going down, they added.

Last Friday, a palace statement said the king has found that Mr Muhyiddin likely commanded the support of 114 lawmakers, giving him the majority sufficient to form a new government.

In his first national televised speech as prime minister, Mr Ismail Sabri noted that Malaysia has seen two governments since the last general election, and that such “swift changes” within a short period of time was detrimental to the people and country.

“Thus, let us move forward. We must stamp out this grab for political power. Let us (work) as one big family - comprising civil servants, the private sector workers and those self-employed - in repairing, healing and recovering our nation,” he said.

He also called for MPs from both sides of the political divide to unite in saving the “Malaysian family”.

“We need to find a common ground and move towards building a consensus for the security and safety of our family, Malaysian family,” he said.