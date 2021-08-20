Ismail Sabri Yaakob is Malaysia's next prime minister: Palace statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be the next prime minister of Malaysia, the palace said on Friday (Aug 20), following several days of political uncertainty.

Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement said that as 114 lawmakers have nominated Mr Ismail Sabri as their candidate for prime minister, the majority is sufficient to form a new government.

“In line with that and in line with Article 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty has consented to appoint Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Bera MP) as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia," the statement read.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Mr Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation on Monday had plunged Putrajaya into political turmoil. The king accepted his resignation and appointed him caretaker prime minister until a new government can be formed.

On Tuesday, the king summoned all major political party leaders to the palace, as he sought to identify a new prime minister. There are currently 220 MPs and two vacant seats in the Lower House.

All members of parliament (MPs) were asked to submit a declaration letter to the national palace to state an individual they support to be the next prime minister by 4pm on Wednesday.

The king also said on Wednesday the new prime minister should table a confidence motion in the parliament as soon as possible.

He summoned the 114 lawmakers who pledged support for Mr Ismail Sabri on Thursday, in order to verify their stand.

A special meeting of the Malay rulers was convened on Friday, during which the king shared the decision of the MPs with regard to who they backed as the next prime minister.