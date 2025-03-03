Former Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri named suspect in corruption probe, to be questioned on Mar 5

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been named a suspect in an ongoing corruption probe involving RM700 million (US$157 million) in government funds, and will be called in for questioning on Wednesday (Mar 5).

Azam Baki, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), confirmed this on Monday (Mar 3) at a press conference.

Ismail Sabri was Malaysia’s prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022, and he is currently the Member of Parliament for Bera constituency in Pahang.

The RM700 million was allegedly spent as part of his administration’s “Keluarga Malaysia” promotional campaign, Azam confirmed, as reported by The Edge Malaysia.

“In this matter, I can state that he is a suspect,” he told reporters a day after his agency confirmed Ismail Sabri had declared his wealth as part of the investigation.

At the press conference, officials displayed nearly RM170 million in cash in various currencies, along with 16kg of gold bars worth nearly RM7 million that have been seized.

Local media reported on Sunday that the seized valuables and assets were confiscated from three locations, including a “safe house” in Klang Valley.

The seized cash included foreign currencies like the Thai baht, Saudi riyal, British pound, Korean won, euro, Swiss franc and Chinese yuan, according to Azam, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Last month, the anti-graft agency revealed it was probing allegations of power abuse and embezzlement of public money used to fund a publicity drive led by Ismail’s administration.

The authorities detained four senior officials on Feb 23 who served in Ismail’s administration.

Ismail was first called in for questioning on Feb 19, after he formally submitted a wealth declaration as ordered under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act.

The investigation is being carried out under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The former prime minister was hospitalised after collapsing at home on Feb 22.