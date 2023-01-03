Fires at Jakel garment outlet: Malaysian investigators not ruling out arson

SHAH ALAM: The two fires that engulfed Wisma Jakel - a popular textile store - in recent days, will be investigated from several angles, said the fire and rescue department on Tuesday (Jan 3).
Director of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Norazam Khamis said the investigation will look into aspects such as wiring, negligence or even the possibility of arson.
"We are still in the process of investigations. It will take about 14 days but if needed, we will extend it for another week.
"We are collecting evidence and samples, which will be sent to our laboratory for analysis," he told CNA when contacted.
He said that the department's forensics and K9 unit had been deployed to the site for the investigations.
Mr Norazam said that for the second fire that occurred on Tuesday, there was a possibility that it was caused by embers or arson.
He said that they would also analyse several videos of the fire that went viral on social media and call up witnesses to the incident.
The second fire broke out at the curtain store room on the third floor of Wisma Jakel’s premises.
The fire department said that it received a distress call at around 12.45am and the fire was brought under control by 1.45am, reported the Star.
When CNA visited the scene on Tuesday, the building had been sealed off to the public.
Broken glass, debris, and burnt cloth were strewn outside the building.
Personnel of the fire and rescue department could be seen conducting their investigations inside the building while workers of the store were loading whatever could be salvaged onto small lorries a few hundred metres away from the main building.
Jakel Group, a popular Malaysian garment and textile retailer, said that based on preliminary estimates, it suffered almost RM100 million (S$30 million) of losses after a blaze broke out on Sunday. It took several hours to put out the fire.
Photos of the incident shared by local authorities as well as social media users showed fierce flames as well as billowing smoke from the corner lot, near a busy traffic intersection.
The group's managing director Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel had said earlier that the amount only involved the value of the Shah Alam building, and the actual losses have yet to be determined.
Mr Mohamed Faroz said the company will try to find a temporary location around Shah Alam soon to continue its business before the arrival of Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa this year. Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22.
According to its website, Jakel has 20 stores in the country.
Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim meanwhile reminded netizens to be careful when commenting on the incident.
"Please don't make your own assumptions or speculation on the incident. Sometimes there are keyboard warriors who are not experts...If you don't know, it's better to keep quiet and wait for official statements by the authorities," he was quoted as saying by StarTv.