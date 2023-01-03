Fires at Jakel garment outlet: Malaysian investigators not ruling out arson

SHAH ALAM: The two fires that engulfed Wisma Jakel - a popular textile store - in recent days, will be investigated from several angles, said the fire and rescue department on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Director of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Norazam Khamis said the investigation will look into aspects such as wiring, negligence or even the possibility of arson.

"We are still in the process of investigations. It will take about 14 days but if needed, we will extend it for another week.

"We are collecting evidence and samples, which will be sent to our laboratory for analysis," he told CNA when contacted.

He said that the department's forensics and K9 unit had been deployed to the site for the investigations.

Mr Norazam said that for the second fire that occurred on Tuesday, there was a possibility that it was caused by embers or arson.

He said that they would also analyse several videos of the fire that went viral on social media and call up witnesses to the incident.

The second fire broke out at the curtain store room on the third floor of Wisma Jakel’s premises.

The fire department said that it received a distress call at around 12.45am and the fire was brought under control by 1.45am, reported the Star.