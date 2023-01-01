RM100 million in preliminary losses after fire destroys Jakel garment outlet in Malaysia
The fire in Shah Alam at the Wisma Jakel building started at about 7am on New Year's Day.
SHAH ALAM: Popular Malaysian garment and textile retailer, Jakel Group has preliminarily estimated almost RM100 million (US$22.7 million) in losses after a fire broke out at one of its branches on Sunday (Jan 1).
Its managing director Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel said the amount only involved the value of the Shah Alam building, known as Wisma Jakel, and the actual losses have yet to be determined.
The blaze, which took several hours to extinguish, completely destroyed the three-storey store on New Year's Day.
Photos of the incident shared by local authorities as well as social media users showed fierce flames as well as billowing smoke from the corner lot, near a busy traffic intersection.
Mohamed Faroz said the fire was believed to have started at about 7am and he was informed about it at about 7.20am by his brother, who is the branch manager.
"This is a big loss for the company but we accept it as our fate,” he said, adding that the yearly sales turnover from the Jakel Shah Alam branch was about RM300 million.
Mohamed Faroz said the company will try to find a temporary location around Shah Alam soon to continue its business before the arrival of Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa this year.
Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said a short circuit was believed to be the cause of the fire and no casualties were reported.
The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in an update that it will mobilise its K9 Dog Detection Unit on Monday to carry out forensic work.
Selangor JBPM director Norazam Khamis said two dogs from the unit would be deployed to the scene to determine if there were any elements of arson or if accelerants were used, and that the full incident report is expected to be ready in a month’s time.
He said the Wisma Jakel building was completely burnt in the fire, and that firefighters were initially able to control the blaze before it spread to the rest of the building which was used as a storage facility.
The fire was brought back under control at 3pm before it was extinguished several hours later.
Nearly 90 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Norazam Khamis said one of them was taken to hospital for further examination after he sustained minor injuries when he was hit by hot stone fragments.