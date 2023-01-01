RM100 million in preliminary losses after fire destroys Jakel garment outlet in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: Popular Malaysian garment and textile retailer, Jakel Group has preliminarily estimated almost RM100 million (US$22.7 million) in losses after a fire broke out at one of its branches on Sunday (Jan 1).

Its managing director Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel said the amount only involved the value of the Shah Alam building, known as Wisma Jakel, and the actual losses have yet to be determined.

The blaze, which took several hours to extinguish, completely destroyed the three-storey store on New Year's Day.

Photos of the incident shared by local authorities as well as social media users showed fierce flames as well as billowing smoke from the corner lot, near a busy traffic intersection.