Malaysia has also strengthened penalties for vehicle-record falsification offences under amendments to its Road Transport Act that took effect on Oct 16.

Certain offences involving falsified vehicle records or identities now carry fines of up to RM200,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

Anthony Loke - whose official capacity as transport minister remains in limbo after he submitted his resignation letter - had previously identified cloned vehicles as one of the problems the tougher penalties were intended to address.

But experts say tougher punishments alone may not be enough to disrupt the trade.

Theseira suggested tighter regulation of businesses that produce and install vehicle registration plates, including a system of government-approved plate makers.

"There is no regulation in Singapore governing 'approval' of licence plate makers," he said. "So it means that really, a lot of parties down the chain can potentially abet the car cloning process without being specifically regulated."

Another potential safeguard is technology.

Cartrack, a telematics company specialising in vehicle tracking and fleet management, told CNA that tracking deregistered vehicles through the disposal and export process would be technically possible, although it would come with significant limitations.

"Tracking devices can be removed or disconnected, particularly by individuals deliberately attempting to avoid detection. There is also the question of who should be responsible for monitoring a vehicle once it has been deregistered, and for how long," said Carmen Calisto, co-chief executive of Cartrack Asia.

Meanwhile, Hezeri suggested that Malaysia could tighten the import process by requiring vehicles brought in specifically for dismantling to be broken down before crossing the border.

Such a requirement, he said, could help reduce opportunities for complete vehicles destined for scrapping to be resold for road use.

But he acknowledged that enforcement measures would be unlikely to eliminate the problem entirely.

"It seems that the cheap prices are just too difficult to ignore and people (will continue) to exploit loopholes," he said.