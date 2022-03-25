Johor businesses look forward to border reopening on Apr 1, but manpower shortage a concern

JOHOR BAHRU: Mr Mohd Muhsin Abu Baker, who manages a money changer store at B Point, could not believe that the Johor Bahru-Singapore land border will reopen at last, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Is it really true? The border reopening on Apr 1? Finally, this is happening. It's good, Alhamdulilah (praise be to God),” the 48-year-old told CNA.

B Point is a popular rest stop for Singaporeans as soon as they enter JB via the Causeway. There are restaurants, money changer and car wash, among others.

Mr Mohd Muhsin said the business of his store has been so bad that it almost shut down, but his owner was patient.

“He said one day, the border will reopen and business will be good again, so we kept the store open.

"These days, we only get two or three customers a day. Pre-COVID, it was customers coming every five minutes.

“I think on Apr 1, it will be all hands on deck, perhaps even rehire some staff that were laid off. Hopefully everything will return to what it was soon,” he added.