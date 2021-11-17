JB-Singapore RTS Link on track despite minor setbacks, says developer of Bukit Chagar station

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is on track to commence commercial operations in January 2027 despite facing two minor setbacks, said Mass Rapid Transit Corp (MRT Corp), the developer and owner of the civil infrastructure for the Malaysian section of the rail project.

MRT Corp chief executive officer Mohd Zarif Hashim, who was speaking during a media conference on Tuesday (Nov 16), outlined that construction of the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru is “still pending” to facilitate the relocation of water pipes within the station’s vicinity to a new location.

He said some of these water pipes are linked to Singapore.

“So we’ve got to do two things. First we have to relocate some of the water pipes away from Bukit Chagar to a new location. Secondly we have to also protect the pipes that have to remain in Bukit Chagar,” said Mr Mohd Zarif.

“These are the issues we have to handle first before we can start construction in a big way,” he added.