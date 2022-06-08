Singaporean man arrested in Malaysia over S$1 million stolen from JB money changer

JOHOR BAHRU: A 54-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested by Malaysian police over his involvement in a syndicate which allegedly stole S$1 million (RM3.19 million) from a money changer in Johor Bahru in 2020.

In a press conference on Wednesday (Jun 8), Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the man was nabbed while entering Malaysia via Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, the immigration complex, after crossing the Causeway.

“The man has been on our ‘wanted list’ since 2020. When he entered immigration (recently), the immigration authorities informed the police and we made the arrest,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.

He added that the police were still on the lookout for other members of the syndicate.

“The case is still under investigation and other syndicate members are still at large. They have been placed on the wanted list too,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.