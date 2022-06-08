Singaporean man arrested in Malaysia over S$1 million stolen from JB money changer

JOHOR BAHRU: A 54-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested by Malaysian police over his involvement in a syndicate which allegedly stole S$1 million (RM3.19 million) from a money changer in Johor Bahru in 2020.
In a press conference on Wednesday (Jun 8), Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the man was nabbed while entering Malaysia via Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, the immigration complex, after crossing the Causeway.
“The man has been on our ‘wanted list’ since 2020. When he entered immigration (recently), the immigration authorities informed the police and we made the arrest,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.
He added that the police were still on the lookout for other members of the syndicate.
“The case is still under investigation and other syndicate members are still at large. They have been placed on the wanted list too,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.
Earlier on Wednesday, local news outlet the Star reported that the arrest of the 54-year-old Singaporean has led to the detention of two other Singaporeans, aged 48 and 49, in connection with the case.
The report, citing anonymous sources, said that all three Singaporeans were businessmen in car-dealing operations.
Police were also looking for a Malaysian involved in the case, according to the Star.
The Malaysian was reportedly employed by the money changer for eight years before he absconded with the money on Mar 2, 2020.
Quoting sources, the Star said the man was tasked with transporting the money to the bank but fled with the cash in a company vehicle.
He then met the Singaporeans at Danga Bay and split the loot with them, before abandoning the company car.
CNA has approached Johor police’s commercial crime investigation department for more details on the arrests.