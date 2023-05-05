Malaysia in talks to bring back 1MDB-linked fugitive Jho Low: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is negotiating with other countries to speed up the return of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, wanted for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday (May 5).

Low, better known as Jho Low, has been charged in Malaysia and the United States for allegedly masterminding the theft of US$4.5 billion from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Anwar told reporters Malaysia was committed to bringing back Low as quickly as possible, describing the negotiation process with other nations as complicated.

"It involves many countries, it involves intelligence services, Interpol, et cetera," Anwar said. He did not reveal the countries involved in the talks and declined to confirm Low's whereabouts.