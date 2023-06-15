Jocelyn Chia probe: No request for assistance from Malaysia, says Interpol

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been no request for assistance from Interpol by Malaysia in locating comedian Jocelyn Chia as of Wednesday (Jun 14).

“As of today, Wednesday Jun 14, no request for a notice or diffusion from Malaysia has been received in relation to this individual,” an Interpol spokesperson told CNA.

The spokesperson added that if any request for assistance is made, it must be “compliant with Interpol’s Constitution which forbids any activities which are religious, racial, military or political in nature”.

“Any request associated with offences related to freedom of expression would also be assessed in line with international human rights standards,” said the Interpol spokesperson.

Requests which do not comply with the rules or offence criteria would be refused, the spokesperson stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said in a statement that a request for assistance from Interpol was sought on Tuesday.

“A request to Interpol was made on Jun 13, 2023 to get information about the suspect for our investigations,” said Mr Kamarul.

Malaysian police added that Chia was being investigated for offences under Section 504/505(c) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.