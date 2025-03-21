Over 10,700 people evacuated in Johor due to severe floods; major roads in JB city centre affected

JOHOR BAHRU: Over 10,700 people in Johor have been evacuated as of Friday (Mar 21) due to floods that also caused massive traffic congestion in the Johor Bahru city centre.

“The victims from 3,018 families have been sent to temporary flood relief centres,” Johor's Disaster Management Committee said in a statement on Friday (Mar 21) morning.

The 10,763 people evacuated as of 8am on Friday is more than double the 5,092 recorded just 10 hours earlier, local news outlet The Star reported.

Johor Bahru has the highest number of flood evacuees, at 4,291 people, said Azmi Rohani, chairman of the state disaster management committee.

“This is followed by Kluang with 2,163, Kota Tinggi with 1,762, Pontian with 1,395 and Kulai with 1,152,” he said on Friday morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a “severe-level” continuous rain warning for the state until Friday.

The areas forecast to be affected are Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

The weatherman has also issued an “alert-level” continuous rain warning for other areas in Johor – Tangkak, Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat – as well as other parts of Malaysia like Pahang and Sabah.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has urged Johoreans in high-risk areas to stay vigilant and comply with the authorities’ directives.

He said the state government is taking measures to address the situation.

“We have been and we will continue to mobilise all efforts to coordinate assistance, ensure sufficient food supplies and provide basic necessities to safeguard the well-being of the victims,” Onn Hafiz said in a statement on Friday morning.

The day before, he shared that the Irrigation and Drainage Department has been ordered to expedite flood mitigation projects to minimise the risk of recurring floods.