Efficiency of Causeway checkpoints at Johor Bahru to be raised to 100% this year: Chief minister

In February, Mr Onn Hafiz had raised the proposal during a meeting with Singapore’s Minister of Transport S Iswaran, during a working visit across the Causeway.

Last Wednesday, he told CNA that the ferry services could be implemented quickly provided both the Malaysia and Singapore governments approve the idea.

“It's something that we have to get clearance from the ministries of transport of Malaysia and also of Singapore. It will take a bit of time, but it will not take too long if we have the green light from the Malaysia and Singapore governments because the ferry terminals are up and running. We have the ferry operators on standby already,” said Mr Onn Hafiz.

Touching on bilateral ties with Singapore, the chief minister stressed that he was “honoured and very thankful” for the warm hospitality he received during his 3-day working visit to Singapore in February.

“That's a relationship that I truly appreciate and will continue to reciprocate. But more importantly, that relationship will have to mutually benefit both Singapore and Johor,” he said.

He outlined that Johor is keen to collaborate with Singapore in areas like the environment, green technology, food security as well as vertical farming.

“We need to continue to work together (because) whatever happens in Johor will have an impact in Singapore, and vice versa,” added Mr Onn Hafiz.

REFLECTIONS ON FIRST YEAR AS CHIEF MINISTER

Looking back on his first year as Johor’s chief minister since taking office in March last year, Mr Onn Hafiz said it has been a “very challenging, yet rewarding” time.

“The reason why I say that is because firstly, I didn’t expect to become chief minister. It was always going to be Datuk Hasni leading the team but the decision was made. It was very unexpected, but we took the bull by its horns and we had to rise to the occasion,” said the 44-year-old.

Mr Onn Hafiz was appointed Johor chief minister after the Barisan Nasional coalition cruised to victory in the Johor state election.

His appointment came as a surprise as BN had previously named his predecessor Hasni Mohammad as the coalition’s only candidate for the chief minister post if BN won the election. Mr Hasni was Johor’s chief minister from February 2020 until January 2022.

However, in a statement released after BN’s victory, Mr Hasni, 63, said the new state government should be led by a younger candidate.

Mr Onn Hafiz added during the interview: “There were a lot of challenges … from the borders reopening right up to the recent (Johor) floods, but I feel that we've done reasonably well."