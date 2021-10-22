Malaysia's Johor and Terengganu to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Oct 25

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor and Terengganu will ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday (Oct 25) as they move from phase 3 to 4 of the national recovery plan.
In phase 4, public and private sector workplaces can operate at 100 per cent capacity, up from 80 per cent.
Social activities such as live events and wedding receptions will also be allowed, at 50 per cent capacity.
Announcing this on Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the transition in the four-step national recovery plan took into account the latest risk assessments carried out by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council.
Authorities also agreed that the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated adults will be extended to those aged 12 to 17 who have completed their vaccination.
This will, however, not be implemented immediately. The government will implement a grace period of three weeks or until mid-November.
"This period is to ensure that about 80 per cent of teenagers, who have so far received the first dose of the vaccine, are fully vaccinated," said the prime minister.
Mr Ismail Sabri called on people to maintain a sense of responsibility in going about their activities amid eased restrictions.
"Therefore, wear a face mask, practise physical distancing and always maintain personal hygiene and safety," he said.
