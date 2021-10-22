Malaysia's Johor and Terengganu to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Oct 25

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor and Terengganu will ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday (Oct 25) as they move from phase 3 to 4 of the national recovery plan.

In phase 4, public and private sector workplaces can operate at 100 per cent capacity, up from 80 per cent.

Social activities such as live events and wedding receptions will also be allowed, at 50 per cent capacity.

Announcing this on Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the transition in the four-step national recovery plan took into account the latest risk assessments carried out by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council.