Johor will tackle poverty due to COVID-19 as it awaits border reopening with Singapore: Chief minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government will focus its efforts on resolving poverty and social mobility issues arising from COVID-19, as it awaits the gradual resumption of cross-border travel with Singapore, Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said on Tuesday (Nov 9).

Speaking during a leadership programme organised by Civil Service College Singapore, Mr Hasni said the prolonged closure of the land borders between Singapore and Johor has impacted the livelihoods of the state’s residents and its economy.

“Every day I’ve seen (how) our once-bustling streets of Johor Bahru City Centre (have now become) a quiet place with little or no commercial activity. Small traders are feeling the pinch, workers in the retail and hospitality sectors are being relieved from their jobs, sometimes with minimal compensation,” said Mr Hasni.

“As Johor expects a gradual reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border either through land or air, we should also solve issues of poverty and social mobility. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many households to fall under the poverty line or experience a decrease in income,” he added.

Mr Hasni outlined that due to the pandemic, the state’s Gini coefficient, an indicator measuring income inequality, is increasing with middle-income households moving down the ladder and the poor “becoming more vulnerable from day to day”.

He added that as much as resolving the issue is a matter for the federal government, the Johor state government will attempt to reduce the impact of COVID-19 by encouraging “high-value investments” that will provide more “high-skilled and high-income jobs for Johoreans”.

To cushion the impact of COVID-19 on Johoreans, the state government has unveiled three relief packages, worth more than RM500 million (US$120.50 million).

He added that for the upcoming Johor 2022 budget, which is expected to be tabled end-November, attention will be given to affected households through “better social protection initiatives backed by updated data”.

“All in all, the year 2022 will be an optimistic year for Johor. We are committed to making sure the economy is up and running again, with our GDP in 2022 estimated to grow at around 5 per cent to 7 per cent,” said the Benut assemblyman.