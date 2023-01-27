Continuous heavy rain expected in Johor, Malaysian east coast states till Monday: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain is forecasted to fall over Johor and the Malaysian eastern states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from Friday (Jan 27) until next Monday.

Malaysia’s Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert at 9am on Friday that continuous rain at an alert category is expected to hit parts of Johor, namely Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Other areas forecasted to see continuous rain in the alert category are parts of Kelantan - Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang - as well as several districts in Pahang - Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

MetMalaysia had also forecast harsher rain conditions at a severe category in Terengganu and several districts of Kelantan, namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh.