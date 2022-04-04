Authorities in Johor vow ‘strict action’ against operators who sell RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s division in Johor has pledged to step up enforcement against operators who sell RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles in the state.

In response to CNA’s queries on Monday (Apr 4),the division’s director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said that his officers will continue to be deployed on the ground to ensure that drivers and operators adhere to the regulation.

“Ministry enforcement officers in the state … will continuously monitor and do checks to ensure that there are no illegal sales of controlled items, especially petrol and diesel, in the state of Johor,” he said, adding that the operation involves some 200 people.

“Strict action will be taken if there are businesses which commit offences relating to controlled goods under the 1961 Control of Supplies Act,” Mr Mohd Hairul Anuar added.

Malaysia has impose a ban prohibiting the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles since Aug 1, 2010. RON95 is subsidised for locals.

Foreign-registered vehicles can refuel with RON97 petrol. These vehicles are also allowed to refuel with diesel, but this is limited to once a day with a 20-litre limit at any petrol stations within 25km of the Malaysia-Singapore land borders.