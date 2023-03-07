Logo
Asia

Malaysia floods: Number of victims at evacuation centres halved; fifth casualty reported in Johor
An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in Johor's Segamat district. (Photo: Facebook/Balai Polis Segamat)

07 Mar 2023 11:52AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 12:06PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: The number of victims at flood evacuation centres in Malaysia has dropped to 21,863 people as of Tuesday (Mar 7) morning, down from 43,406 the night before.

Separately, the body of a woman who was reported missing in the southern state of Johor was found on Monday night, bringing the death toll due to the flood to five thus far.

Johor remains the worst-hit state with 18,754 people evacuated to the flood relief centres. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 210 flood relief centres remain open in the state.

Segamat is the worst affected district in the state, with 4,036 people evacuated to 45 flood relief centres. This is followed by the districts of Muar (4,003), Kluang (2,636) and Tangkak (2,584).

Meanwhile, the states of Pahang and Melaka in Peninsular Malaysia are also affected by the floods. Across the two states, 24 flood relief centres were open as of Tuesday morning, housing close to 3,300 victims.

BODY OF WOMAN FOUND IN CAR

The death toll due to the flood in the country has risen to five victims, after the body of a woman was found in her car in Mersing, Johor.

The 24-year-old woman was feared to have drowned, Malay Mail reported.

A search-and-rescue team from the Mersing Fire and Rescue Station reportedly freed the woman’s body from her car at around 10.30pm on Monday night.

“The operation to bring-up the victim's car that was submerged in floodwaters started from 6.55pm, shortly after the Perodua Myvi was located about 15 metres from the last reported position,” Assistant Fire Superintendent Abdul Muiz Mukhtar was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

Prior to this, local police said a 68-year-old woman drowned near her flooded house after she left an evacuation centre in Segamat, Johor.

Last Thursday, the bodies of two senior citizens trapped in their homes were recovered by authorities in Segamat as well. Both victims were living alone and the water level at their houses had gone as high as the roof, according to Bernama.

A man was also killed in Johor last Wednesday after his car was swept away by floodwaters.

Source: Agencies/as(nm)

