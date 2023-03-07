Malaysia floods: Number of victims at evacuation centres halved; fifth casualty reported in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of victims at flood evacuation centres in Malaysia has dropped to 21,863 people as of Tuesday (Mar 7) morning, down from 43,406 the night before.

Separately, the body of a woman who was reported missing in the southern state of Johor was found on Monday night, bringing the death toll due to the flood to five thus far.

Johor remains the worst-hit state with 18,754 people evacuated to the flood relief centres. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 210 flood relief centres remain open in the state.

Segamat is the worst affected district in the state, with 4,036 people evacuated to 45 flood relief centres. This is followed by the districts of Muar (4,003), Kluang (2,636) and Tangkak (2,584).

Meanwhile, the states of Pahang and Melaka in Peninsular Malaysia are also affected by the floods. Across the two states, 24 flood relief centres were open as of Tuesday morning, housing close to 3,300 victims.