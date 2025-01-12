Over 3,000 people evacuated as flood hits Johor; Kota Tinggi worst affected

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of people affected by floods in Johor has risen to over 3,000 as of Sunday (Jan 12) morning, up from the 2,524 from the night before.

The country's National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in a report said that the 3,295 people affected consists of 960 families from the districts of Kota Tinggi, Kulai, Johor Bahru, Kluang and Pontian.

They have been sent to 34 temporary evacuation centres.

Kota Tinggi has the highest number of flood victims at 1,160 people, followed by the districts of Kulai (748), Johor Bahru (502), Kluang (455) and Pontian (430).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain to continue, with the possibility of floods in other districts, including in Batu Pahat and Mersing, the New Straits Times reported.

Earlier, The Star reported that a man was rescued after his car was swept away by the water current in Jalan Liku Cina, near Taman Aman.

““The incident occurred at 11.30pm on (Jan 10) when some of the team members were evacuating flood victims.,” Kota Tinggi police chief Yusof Othman was reported as saying.

“The car was stuck at an electric pole while the driver was sitting on top of his vehicle.”

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season from October until March, with thousands of people displaced each year.