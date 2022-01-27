'All 2,000 cucumbers died': Shortage of vegetables, durians from Johor as crops destroyed by floods and heat

“From last year (2021) onwards, we started to see how unpredictable the weather has become. And over the last month, the weather has truly epitomised what I have read about climate change,” he told CNA.

At the start of the new year, many parts of the southern state of Johor saw torrential downpour, leading to floods that displaced thousands of residents.

The floods also hit many farms, destroying crops and impacting the livelihoods of many in the industry.

However, what has perplexed many farmers is how this period of intense and heavy rain has been followed by warmer weather in the last two to three weeks, with lower rainfall across the state.

Between Dec 26 and Jan 1, at the height of the Johor floods, data released by the Johor Department of Irrigation and Drainage showed that the city of Johor Bahru had 1,448mm of rainfall, according to Malaysian media reports.

In comparison, Johor Bahru recorded 515.3mm of rainfall between Jan 1 and Jan 27, according to estimates on weather.com

The average maximum temperature in the area was 30.6 degrees Celsius between Jan 26 and Jan 1. This edged up to 31.8 degrees Celsius between Jan 1 and Jan 27.

The period between November and March is synonymous with the northeast monsoon, which usually leads to heavy rain in many areas of peninsular Malaysia. Hence the recent spate of warm weather has caught many farmers by surprise.

“The floods have of course destroyed many crops,” said Mr Thiagarajan.

“But the last two weeks of no rain and high temperatures have been just as bad. I planted 2,000 cucumbers and all of them died because of the heat,” he added.

Mr Thiagarajan explained that some of his okra and long beans died from excessive rain in late December. But he maintained that this pales in comparison to the losses sustained due to the warmer and drier weather in January.

He estimates that he may have lost around 10,000kg of cucumber due to the warm weather, with a financial loss of around RM8,000 (US$1,909).

He is not alone. Other farmers in Johor have echoed similar sentiments. They told CNA that erratic weather between late December and early January has led to produce shortages at an inopportune time, amid rising demand for fruits and vegetables ahead of Chinese New Year next week.

Mr Mad Zin Abdullah, who owns a durian plantation in Kampung Tengah in Segamat, told CNA that his crop yield in December was “washed away” by the flood water which infected the roots of many of his trees.

Segamat was among the worst-hit areas when floods hit Johor in early January.

“The floodwater was this high,” said Mr Mad Zin pointing to his chest.