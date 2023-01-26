‘We are getting sick of this’: Anguish among Johor villagers amid recurring floods

KLUANG, Johor: Standing knee-deep in swirling flood water, Mr Jamaluddin Kamal sighed wearily as he peered through the window of his partially submerged home.

"This time, it is not so bad, the (water) level is only around my waist," the 45-year-old told CNA on Thursday (Jan 26).

"Two years ago, the water level was at my neck and I could barely stand," added the resident of Kampung Contoh, a village near the Kluang District in central Johor.

Kampung Contoh was among the dozens of villages that have been hit by the recent floods in the southern state.

Yet, Mr Jamaluddin said that floods were not a new phenomenon for the residents of kampung. He moved there in 1995 and noted that the frequency of floods has intensified over the last decade.