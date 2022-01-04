Heavy rain warning issued as number of flood evacuees in Johor climbs to more than 5,000

JOHOR BAHRU: More than 5,000 residents in Johor state have been displaced by floods amid intermittent downpour in the southern state on Tuesday (Jan 4).

In a statement, Johor's health and environment committee chairman R Vidyanathan confirmed that as of noon on Tuesday, the number of flood victims in the state has increased to 5,479 people, compared with 4,737 on Monday.

Mr Vidyanathan added that the victims were from seven districts - Segamat, Tangkak, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Kluang, Batu Pahat and Muar.

The Segamat district is worst-impacted, with more than 4,000 flood victims.

In an update on Tuesday, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage said that five rivers, four of which are located in Segamat, were categorised to be in dangerous levels.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning on Tuesday at 3.10pm that some areas in southern Johor, such as Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi, Pontian and Kulai, were in danger of heavy rain until 6pm.

In his statement, Mr Vidyanathan also said that 79 temporary relief centres have been opened to accommodate these victims, and that food would be provided.