'When will this end?': Flood victims in Johor’s worst-hit district long to return home as weather improves

BATU PAHAT, Johor: It has been five days since Mr Muhammad Isa Sulaiman was forced to evacuate his home in Parit Awang due to rising floodwaters caused by prolonged heavy rain.

The 58-year-old, his wife and four children have been relocated to a temporary relief centre while waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

"(It is) very frustrating because you would think that five days is enough for the water level to drop and for us to go back home, but as of today, my roof is still submerged," Mr Muhammad Isa told CNA on Monday (Mar 6).

The retiree is only able to access his home via boat as the floodwaters across his entire village remain at chest-level or higher.