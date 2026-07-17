Forest City’s Network School says US$122m investment plan on hold amid Malaysia’s probe into alleged Israeli link

Earlier on Tuesday, Malaysia’s Home Ministry ordered a probe into Network School, saying that the government will not compromise against any individual or organisation that misuses Malaysia’s immigration facilities or engages in activities that contravene the law and could jeopardise national security, public order or the country’s sovereignty.

This comes after Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi called for an investigation, adding that he had asked the ministry, Immigration Department, police, Customs Department and other relevant security agencies to investigate the identities and nationalities of those involved with the Network School.

Anwar has also weighed in, saying that the government would expel any Israeli nationals found to be involved in the Network School and that they would be “chased away”.

Local media reported on Thursday that the immigration department had yet to find any evidence that Israeli nationals were present at the Network School.

The department said it had inspected 266 foreigners from 40 countries and found they had valid documents, though further checks were ongoing to ensure compliance with all other entry requirements and related laws.

Balaji said that the school has “cooperated fully” with the authorities, adding that its network members “have nothing to hide”.

“Anyway, at this point, all further investment we were planning to make in Malaysia is on hold until we get sufficient assurance that such issues won’t recur. So are the investment plans of many of our friends, including the execs and investors at global tech firms that we brought to Forest City,” he said.

He added that if Malaysia wants continued global tech investments and aims to be among the top 20 tech hubs, Network School is prepared to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Putrajaya, similar to the one signed recently between the Solana Foundation and the Kazakhstan government.

The Solana Foundation is a Swiss non-profit foundation that signed a deal with the Kazakhstan government in June last year to advance Central Asia’s crypto industry through education and boosting startups.

Under such an agreement, Balaji said, Network School would publicly commit to abiding by all Malaysian laws and respecting the country’s sovereignty.

CNA has reached out to Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office, Home Ministry as well as MP4P for comment.