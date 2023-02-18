IN FOCUS: Johor’s Iskandar region languished during COVID-19. Could it flourish again?

The chief minister said in a statement on Sunday that these companies were potential investors that could rake in between RM10 and RM15 billion for the southern state and offer high-paying jobs for Johoreans.

“The state government, with the help of the federal government, is committed to being facilitators and preparing utilities and infrastructure, to ensure a friendly business environment for investors across the world,” he added.

The efforts were lauded by stakeholders, including Mr Low of the Johor Bahru Chinese chamber of commerce.

Mr Low told CNA that the initiatives to woo investors taken by the state government were key to helping realise the objectives set out by Iskandar Malaysia by 2025.

“I think it’s clear that many of these huge corporations are based in Singapore and it might be cost-effective for them, especially those in the manufacturing sector, to spillover some of their operations to southern Johor,” said Mr Low.

“Johor has land and labour to offer. Johor businesses would also benefit from the transfer of technological know-how from these firms,” he added.

While the federal government has sent out encouraging signals about Iskandar Malaysia’s progress, researcher Serina Rahman posited that the current focus of the federal government will be on reducing debt and ensuring political stability.

“I think with Anwar in charge, Johor won’t be totally neglected. But whether the current focus now is for the federal government to attract investments - this seems unlikely,” said Dr Serina, who is also a lecturer in the Department of South-east Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore.

“Bigger issues such as inflation, systemic institutional problems as well as balancing the demands of this unity government need to be resolved,” she added.