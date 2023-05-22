More immigration officers deployed to Johor, KL to reduce congestion at Malaysia’s key entry points

PORT DICKSON, Negeri Sembilan: Malaysia’s Immigration Department will station more officers at key entry points into the country in Johor and Kuala Lumpur to reduce congestion in those locations.

According to Bernama, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Sunday (May 21) that 100 officers will be stationed at strategic locations in Johor, including the Sultan Iskandar Building at the Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex at the Second Link.

Another 100 officers will be assigned to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 1 and 2 from Monday, he added.

“We will assign them to those locations as there were shortages previously in terms of assignment.

“We believe that besides the quick response team (which) we established ad-hoc previously, I’m optimistic (that these new) assignments will solve the issue of congestion at entry points,” Mr Saifuddin told reporters at the Malaysian Immigration Academy in Port Dickson.

Meanwhile, 22 officers will be assigned to the Putrajaya Security and Passport Division, the Malaysian Immigration Academy and the Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Sarawak Immigration Departments, according to Bernama.

All 222 officers reportedly finished their training on Sunday.

Mr Saifuddin said that Malaysia has 140 entry points and that the locations chosen were prioritised as the government is “determined to reduce congestion at strategic entry points”.