Thunderstorms forecast across several Malaysian states though no rain expected in flood-hit Kelantan, Terengganu
KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms are expected to roll in across parts of Malaysia on Tuesday (Dec 27) evening, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) warned, though no rain forecast has been issued for Kelantan and Terengganu – the two east coast states most affected by the recent flooding disaster.
The states forecast to experience the thunderstorms include Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.
In Sarawak, six districts will see thunderstorms, namely Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.
In Sabah, the thunderstorms are expected to affect the interior region, the west coast, Tawau, Sandakan, Kudat and the federal territory of Labuan. It is expected to continue in most of these places through the night.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had also warned on Tuesday that rainfall is expected to last in the Borneo state until Wednesday.
According to NADMA, there are five flood-affected states in the country as of Tuesday morning - Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak, Sabah, and Perak. Over one thousand flood victims are recorded in Sabah alone, including those who had been evacuated due to a king tide phenomenon there.
According to The Star, such a phenomenon occurs when the orbital alignments of the Earth, moon and Sun combine to create a powerful tidal effect.
The situation in flood-hit areas of Kelantan has improved as well, with a reduction in the number of evacuees in the state, Bernama reported. All of the evacuees have been placed at five flood relief centres in the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts.
NADMA has since said that all of the states are now in a post-disaster phase and are focusing on clean-up as well as recovery work.
Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Kelantan and Terengganu would each receive flood aid of RM50 million (US$11 million) to assist flood victims.
Mr Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said in parliament the day before that the government had initially allocated RM400 million to NADMA to deal with the national flood emergency.
Floods are an annual phenomenon in Malaysia due to the northeast monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.
In the same month last year, the country was battered by its worst floods in history when more than 50 people died and thousands more were displaced.