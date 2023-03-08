Johor road accident: Singaporean man dies after van crashes into lorry in Mersing

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man died after the van he was travelling in was involved in an accident with a lorry in Mersing, Johor on Tuesday (Mar 7).

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that another man was seriously injured when the Nissan van they were in crashed into a lorry at Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang.

The Singaporean man, identified as Mr Megat Omar Ismail, 57, died at the scene of the accident.

The other man, identified as Malaysian Md Shah Mohd Said, 60, was seriously injured and was taken to Mersing Hospital.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohamed Zainuddin Ahmad told Bernama that nine officials were deployed to the scene once the authorities were alerted to the accident.

In his statement, Mr Zainuddin said that the driver of the lorry was unhurt.

Mr Megat’s body was then handed over to the police after he was confirmed dead by officials from the Ministry of Health.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that special rescue equipment were used to free the two men trapped in the van.

CNA has reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.