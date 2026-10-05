Johor schoolgirl death: Malaysia education minister denies online claims surrounding case

DON’T TRY SUSPECTS THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA: MINISTER

Fadhlina said the education ministry would cooperate fully with the investigation.

"What the police are investigating, we leave to the police. What falls under the education ministry, we will answer," said Fadhlina.

Fadhlina said her ministry would investigate matters including school security, CCTV coverage, security controls, compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), discipline and school management.

The school in question has not been named, but Fadhlina reportedly said initial investigations found that while it had CCTVs, none had covered the location where Irene’s body was found.

“I have directed the security and safety aspects of the school to be audited thoroughly,” she said, as reported by Malay Mail.

“This includes entrance control, patrolling, CCTVs, safety protocols compliance as well as the security company’s fulfilment of its obligations on that particular day.”

Her ministry's priority was to establish the facts and ensure accountability for any shortcomings that fell within its jurisdiction, she said.

"If there are gaps, we will fix them. If SOPs were not followed, we will take action. If there was negligence, there must be accountability," she said.

Fadhlina declined to comment on social media claims concerning the family background of one of the students under investigation, stressing the matter should be left to the police, NST reported.

"Do not try or punish them in advance through social media before the legal process is completed," she said.

One of the three suspects was brought to the Magistrate's Court in Johor on Sunday morning, where a six-day remand order was granted until Oct 9. The status of the other two suspects is unclear.

The case is being investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and caning upon conviction.

In Malaysia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 10 years old. Under the Child Act 2001, individuals under 18 at the time of the offence cannot be sentenced to death.