‘Critical’ with RTS Link launch: Johor’s caretaker chief minister calls on Putrajaya to expedite ART rail plan

KULAI: Johor’s caretaker Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has urged the federal government to expedite the implementation of the state’s elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project, in what appears to be his second call in as many weeks for the project’s progress.

He stressed that the ART is Johor’s “most critical long-term solution” to absorb an expected surge in passenger movement in Johor Bahru once the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link starts its operations scheduled for January 2027.

Speaking at an event at Kulai railway station on Tuesday (Jun 16) that was also attended by Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Onn Hafiz said that while there are short-term and medium-term measures being undertaken, these are only interim solutions.

These include expanding park-and-ride facilities, implementing smart traffic management systems and reorganising the movement of buses, taxis and e-hailing vehicles at JB Sentral. JB Sentral is the primary transport hub in Johor Bahru.

“These measures are necessary because the main project capable of dispersing traffic from the RTS (Link) has yet to begin.

"Therefore, there is one project that we must continue to focus on and expedite, namely the ART project,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.