Malaysia floods: Death toll rises to 3, close to 35,000 people evacuated

KUALA LUMPUR: At least three people were killed and close to 35,000 people have been forced to flee their homes following continuous heavy rain and flood in Malaysia.

The southern state of Johor remains the worst-hit state, with 31,865 people evacuated to flood relief centres as of Friday (Mar 3) morning. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 209 flood relief centres have been opened in Johor.

Segamat remains the worst affected district in the state, with 11,941 people evacuated to 76 flood relief centres. This is followed by the districts of Kluang (5,216), Batu Pahat (4,011) and Kota Tinggi (3,413).

In the district of Johor Bahru, 1,216 victims from 356 families were evacuated to six flood relief centres.

Aside from Johor, the states of Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka in Peninsular Malaysia are also affected by the floods. Across the three states, 44 flood relief centres were open as of Friday morning, accommodating some 3,000 victims.

Separately, in the East Malaysian state of Sarawak, 43 people have been evacuated to two flood relief centres.