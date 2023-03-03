Malaysia floods: Death toll rises to 3, close to 35,000 people evacuated

KUALA LUMPUR: At least three people were killed and close to 35,000 people have been forced to flee their homes following continuous heavy rain and flood in Malaysia.
The southern state of Johor remains the worst-hit state, with 31,865 people evacuated to flood relief centres as of Friday (Mar 3) morning. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 209 flood relief centres have been opened in Johor.
Segamat remains the worst affected district in the state, with 11,941 people evacuated to 76 flood relief centres. This is followed by the districts of Kluang (5,216), Batu Pahat (4,011) and Kota Tinggi (3,413).
In the district of Johor Bahru, 1,216 victims from 356 families were evacuated to six flood relief centres.
Aside from Johor, the states of Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka in Peninsular Malaysia are also affected by the floods. Across the three states, 44 flood relief centres were open as of Friday morning, accommodating some 3,000 victims.
Separately, in the East Malaysian state of Sarawak, 43 people have been evacuated to two flood relief centres.
TWO MORE BODIES FOUND IN JOHOR
The death toll due to the flood in the country has risen to three victims, with the latest being two senior citizens believed to have been trapped in their homes in Segamat, Johor.
Segamat district police chief Superintendant Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said that the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s were found at about 11am on Thursday by officers who were monitoring the area after the flood had receded.
Both victims were living alone and the water level at their houses had gone as high as the roof, Bernama reported.
“Their neighbours informed (us) that the victims did not want to leave their homes when the floodwaters had risen as they thought the floods will not worsen," Mr Ahmad told the media at the Segamat district police headquarters.
He added that both bodies have been taken to Segamat Hospital for a post-mortem.
Earlier on Wednesday, a man was killed in Johor after his car was swept away by floodwaters.
Separately, a 10-year-old boy was feared to have drowned on Thursday after being reported missing at a river in the district of Pekan in Pahang the day before.
According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, rain is forecast to hit several parts of Johor from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. In Pahang, the rain is expected to last in several places from Friday afternoon to Sunday night.
Floods are an annual phenomenon in Malaysia due to the northeast monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.