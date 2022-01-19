Johor police arrest 8 suspects involved in selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for up to RM650
JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have arrested eight individuals involved in a syndicate selling fake COVID-19 digital certificates for up to RM650 (US$155) each.
In a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 19), Johor police chief Commissioner Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the eight suspects included three people who were working in a private clinic.
He said all eight suspects, aged 24 to 72, have been remanded. The arrests were made between Jan 17 and Jan 19, he added.
The syndicate had been operating for around a month and has issued fake vaccination certificates to at least 30 people, charging between RM350 and RM650 for each certificate issued, said Mr Kamarul Zaman.
With reference to those who purchased the fake vaccination certificates, he said that the police “takes a serious view” and would “make further arrests” in the short term.
“We would like to announce that anyone who has purchased fake vaccination certificates without being immunised, surrender yourselves to the police stations,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.
He added that the modus operandi for the syndicate was to promote the service to those who did not want to be vaccinated, but would like a digital certificate to be reflected in their contact tracing app MySejahtera.
In Malaysia, only those who are fully vaccinated can enter shops and dine at restaurants.
“This is extremely dangerous and the Johor police will take decisive action on these individuals,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.
He added that the police suspected that there were more of these syndicates issuing fake vaccination certificates in Johor, and that his team would carry out further investigations and raids.
“This is just the start of our investigations. We are looking to take further action,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.
Syndicates offering fake vaccination certificates have also been reported across other parts of Malaysia.
In the northeastern state of Kelantan, local police announced on Wednesday that four suspects have been arrested for falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards linked to a private clinic in Kota Bharu, according to a report by the Star.
The report added that the clinic offered RM180 for each vaccination card.
Meanwhile in Selangor, seven people, including the owner of a polyclinic, were arrested for issuing fake vaccination certificates, according to a Bernama report on Monday.
Selangor police chief Arjunaidi Mohamed was quoted as saying that the ilegal services were initially offered for RM3,000 each, but the fees were subsequently reduced to RM500.
The report added that the polyclinic received COVID-19 vaccine supply from the health ministry but the vaccines were discarded, and the empty bottles returned to the ministry to justify the issuance of the fake vaccination certificates.
