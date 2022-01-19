Johor police arrest 8 suspects involved in selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for up to RM650

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have arrested eight individuals involved in a syndicate selling fake COVID-19 digital certificates for up to RM650 (US$155) each.

In a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 19), Johor police chief Commissioner Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the eight suspects included three people who were working in a private clinic.

He said all eight suspects, aged 24 to 72, have been remanded. The arrests were made between Jan 17 and Jan 19, he added.

The syndicate had been operating for around a month and has issued fake vaccination certificates to at least 30 people, charging between RM350 and RM650 for each certificate issued, said Mr Kamarul Zaman.

With reference to those who purchased the fake vaccination certificates, he said that the police “takes a serious view” and would “make further arrests” in the short term.

“We would like to announce that anyone who has purchased fake vaccination certificates without being immunised, surrender yourselves to the police stations,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman.