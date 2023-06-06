Car chase in Johor: Malaysia police arrest 2 men suspected of posing as cops

JOHOR BAHRU: Police in Malaysia have arrested two men who are suspected to have posed as police personnel and mounted an expressway car chase in which they allegedly tailed a driver who was travelling from Singapore to Genting Highlands.

Investigations were launched after the Kulai police department received a report on Monday (Jun 5) regarding footage of the incident that was widely shared on social media.

The incident is believed to have taken place along the North-South Highway near the Sedenak exit in Kulai, which is in the state of Johor.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat confirmed that two Malaysian men, aged 43 and 48, were arrested during a police operation at 6pm the previous day.

“One of the suspects is a civil servant,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman, without specifying details.

He added that based on police records, one of the two men arrested was previously convicted of drug-related offences.