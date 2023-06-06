Car chase in Johor: Malaysia police arrest 2 men suspected of posing as cops

JOHOR BAHRU: Police in Malaysia have arrested two men who are suspected to have posed as police personnel and mounted an expressway car chase in which they allegedly tailed a driver who was travelling from Singapore to Genting Highlands.
Investigations were launched after the Kulai police department received a report on Monday (Jun 5) regarding footage of the incident that was widely shared on social media.
The incident is believed to have taken place along the North-South Highway near the Sedenak exit in Kulai, which is in the state of Johor.
In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat confirmed that two Malaysian men, aged 43 and 48, were arrested during a police operation at 6pm the previous day.
“One of the suspects is a civil servant,” said Mr Kamarul Zaman, without specifying details.
He added that based on police records, one of the two men arrested was previously convicted of drug-related offences.
He also said that during the arrest, police also seized a portable beacon light, reflective vest, torch light, headlight as well as a Honda City car.
The Johor police chief added that the two suspects may be charged under section 170 of the penal code. If found guilty, they may be sentenced up to 2 years in jail or fined, or both.
Additionally, the suspects may also be charged under Section 135 of the Customs Act which states that if found guilty, they may be jailed between six months and five years along with a fine.
The video of the incident - which has since gone viral - was uploaded on Facebook by user Freeman Gan WT. It showed him being chased by three men in a grey car.
CNA has reached out to Johor police on whether the third suspect has been arrested.
In his Facebook post, Freeman Gan WT said that he initially believed the individuals chasing him were real police officers as he observed flashing blue lights on their vehicle.
He added that the encounter happened at about 5.40am in Kulai. He was taking a friend to Genting Highlands when he noticed that a car was tailing them.
"I continued driving, at about 37km, the car was next to mine again. And it was flashing a blue light, I thought it was the police and was about to pull over," he shared.
However, he became suspicious when he recalled how the car followed him at varying speeds. He then informed his friend that they might be dealing with "fake police".
The man added that he then decided to "race" the car to prevent it from pulling up in front of him.
He wrote in a Facebook post that he subsequently called the police, who advised him not to stop on the highway and instead proceed to the nearest police station if the car continued to tail them.