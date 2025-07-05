Johor police probe shooting at petrol station, links to body with multiple gunshot wounds dumped at hospital

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police are investigating a shooting incident at a petrol station in Iskandar Puteri, and its possible link to a body with multiple gunshot wounds that was left at a hospital in the early hours of Thursday (Jul 3) morning.

Johor police chief M Kumar said in a statement that the authorities were alerted to a man’s body left at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru at about 1.40am on Thursday.

The body had no identification documents and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the deceased was left at the hospital by two individuals in a dark coloured car, he said in a statement posted on Johor police's Facebook page on Friday.

A post-mortem conducted confirmed that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Fingerprint records identified the victim as a 42-year-old Indian male from Sungai Petani in Kedah. The deceased was also found to have previous criminal records, Kumar said in his statement.

Initial police investigations showed that before the body was discovered, a suspected robbery attempt had happened at a Shell petrol station in Gelang Patah at about 12.12am.

A group of men armed with knives had attacked another group of men, one of whom was armed with a gun, which resulted in gunfire, the statement added.

CCTV footage circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp showed a silver car driving up to a black Honda parked at a petrol station.

A group of four men holding machetes exited the car and began smashing the windows of the Honda. A series of gunshots could then be heard, before the four men fled, three in their car and one on foot.