Keep politics out of mosques and prayer halls in Johor, says crown prince Tunku Ismail

JOHOR BAHRU: All mosques and surau (small prayer halls) in Johor are banned from conducting any talks or discussions on political affairs, according to an order by Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is also chairman of the state’s Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ).

Malaysian media reported the Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid announcing the crown prince’s order after MAINJ’s special meeting on Tuesday (Jan 17).

Mr Mohd Fared said that the order is in accordance with Section 96 of the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (State of Johor) 2003.

“I would like to stress that any holding of political programmes in the mosque will not be allowed at all,” said Mr Mohd Fared as quoted by Sinar Harian.

“Action will be taken against anyone who compromises the order by allowing political programmes in nature to take place,” he added.